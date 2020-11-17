Somizi surprises Mohale to celebrate 1 million Instagram followers

It seems that things are still going strong between one of Mzansi’s favourite couples. Somizi Mhlongo-Motuang surprised Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo to celebrate his hubby gaining 1 million Instagram followers, showing a united front amid reports that things are shaky. Taking to his Instagram page, Mohale shared a video of the celebration which was organised by his husband, Somizi. Captioning the post, “Fam! We’ve clocked 1 million Instagram followers and hubby pulled a cute surprise for me. Thank you babe @somizi.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohale Tebogo Motaung (@mohale_77) He also shared pictures of himself with balloons to commemorate the milestone.

This comes after reports surfaced that the couple is allegedly going through a rough patch.

According to Sunday World, Mohale moved out of the house he shares with Somizi in Johannesburg’s plush suburb of Dainfern.

According to the publication, there are allegations of a breakup after accusations of infidelity.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one of Mohale’s close friends confirmed that the Glam Troupe businessman had been spending more time out and about with friends and is hardly seen with his husband in public.

“Mohale has been hanging out with friends a lot more in Rosebank lately. I don’t know if that would make him a bad husband, but he is doing his own thing a lot lately.

“He even went to Theo Moyo’s memorial alone, which was weird,” said the source.

Mohale, who removed Somizi’s surname on his social media account, also last posted a picture of himself and Somizi on September 28. The post was in celebration of their one year traditional wedding anniversary.