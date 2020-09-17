Somizi to address 'Dinner At Somizi's' IP theft allegations on IG Live

Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is finally taking to Instagram to address the recent rumours about his cooking show, “Dinner At Somizi’s”. The "Idols SA“ judge took to social media to let his fans and followers know that he will be doing an Instagram Live session on Thursday, September 17 at 7pm to address any questions people may have for him. “See you guys at 7pm tonight, we're going live, I’m going live. Any questions you want to ask me, I’ll be there to answer. “Decisively, apparently, concurrently and allegedly, I will answer okay. I will see you at 7 o’clock, we will be talking the latest story, “Dinner At Somizi’s” and many more. “So whatever you want to ask me I’ll gladly, gladly, gladly answer you. That’s the beauty about this platform, you can hear three sides of the story,” he said in the video.

Somizi was accused of intellectual property theft for his hit show “Dinner at Somizi’s”.

Evidence emerged on social media to prove that the idea of “Dinner at Somizi’s” was not Somizi’s original idea, but that of Hastings Moeng.

In his proposal to Somizi, Moeng stated that he had had the idea of the show since 2010 and was hoping the duo would assist him in bringing the show to life.

“Please receive this as an expression of interest to partner up with you on the idea. I’ve not done a show before, though I am confident that between us we have a database of the right people to bring this to life,” wrote Moeng.

He added: ‘“Dinner kwa Somizi’ is a weekly lifestyle and entertainment talk show that sees South African all-round entertainer Somizi Mhlongo chat to fellow entertainers over dinner.

On 28 July 2014, Hastings Moeng proposed #DinnerAtSomizis to Somizi & Themba. The description of the show is materially similar to the one now flighted (to the shock of Mr Moeng). See the 2014 email below and decide for yourself. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/QVcpJIAY8o — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) September 15, 2020

Despite the controversy around the show, MultiChoice indicated the allegations would not “impact” on the broadcasting of the show.