Somizi wants killer outfits from upcoming designers for 'Idols SA'

"Idols SA" judge Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is giving upcoming fashion designers an opportunity to make him killer outfits for the new season of the reality show. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the “Living The Dream With Somizi” star told his 3.1 million fans that he’s been struggling to find outfits for his shoots since the national lockdown. In the video, Somizi mentioned that he had an idea to help young, unknown fashion designers to work with him, in the effort to help them “build their own brands”. “I’m doing my part in building somebody else’s brand and make this world a better place, one designer at a time," he shared. "I realised that we’re coming closer to the live performance of Idols season 16, and I was like what I am going to do differently this time in terms of my outfits. I thought let me invite fashion designers that would work around my personality...what kind of outfits I like...specifically for Idols."

Somizi urged all young designers to email him their sketches for the “Somgaga outfits”.

“I’m also into something simple that has my personality, lots of creativity, lots of thought put into it. Every week I want to wear a new designer, unknown designer or a designer who wants me to push them to another level.

“Whoever I select, I will help you with outsourcing the material, so I will pay for the material. No chancers. Only qualified designers. The cut-off date is June 20. ” he said.

Somizi hinted that the show is going to go live in a couple of months though the details are still sketchy.

“We might not have the audience. I do know us judges will be adhering to the rules. Our sitting arrangements are also going to coronavirus safe.”



IOL Entertainment contacted M-Net to confirm how the show is going to take place but have yet to receive a response.