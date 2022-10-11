Somizi’s 50th birthday bash will be at a concert at Sun City’s Superbowl

If there’s one celebrity in Mzansi who loves glitz and glam, its Somizi Mhlongo. The media personality recently announced his milestone birthday plans on social media, revealing that he will be 50 in December and would like to host a “huge concert” at Sun City’s Superbowl.

Story continues below Advertisement

The “Idols SA” judge shared his event announcement poster and captioned it: “So as u may all know by now that I’m turning 50 this December…… and I’m celebrating in a big way with a huge concert in @suncityresortsa super bowl in January…… now the question to u is WHO ( amongst my industry friends) WUD U LIKE TO SEE ON THE LINE UP ……. Singers…. Dancers…. DJ’s….TV personalities….. sports personalities….. politicians….. etc…..TICKETS SALES OPEN NEXT WEEK FRIDAY“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) Among the list of artist requests were Vusi Nova, Mafikizolo, Master KG, Kelly Khumalo, Makhadzisa, Nasty C, DJ Zinhle and more. dieketsenglentsela wrote: “50 artists for 50 years 🙌🙌🙌🙌👏.”

florinah_mosenye wrote: “Dj zinhle😍, Casper, Vusi, Kelly😍❤️❤️.” cherry_plum said: “I’m still on the part where you said you’re turning 50 😲.” missgee.com1 wrote: “Zonkemusic, vusi nova, kellykhumalo and lamiez_wolworthy u can also add mafikizolo”

Story continues below Advertisement

zinhle_keyls suggested: “ Bonang MC🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️.” There’s also been a request for gospel icon Rebecca Malope. Malope replied with heart emojis so we guess that’s an approval from her.

Story continues below Advertisement