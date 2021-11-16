Sonia Mbele’s sexy pic gives fan chest pains

Veteran actress and television producer Sonia Mbele put an internet troll in their place after suggesting she needs to learn to dress “modestly”. The former “Generations” star shared a picture of herself donning a fiery red bustier top paired with boyfriend jeans, with a caption: “I really said ✨Chest.”

Shortly after posting the image, fans started commenting about Mbele’s youthful look, with many stating that she’s ageing gracefully. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonia Mbele (@thee_sonia) A Twitter user, who goes by the name @DanielRegha took it upon himself to tell the actress to “normalise dressing modestly.” “Sonia there's nothing stunning about your above outfit, ur (your) cleavage is way too exposed; showing ur body to strangers isn't classy.

“Find a style that flatters you without going overboard cos (because) how you dress reflects a lot about your personality in people's eyes. “Normalise dressing modestly.” Mbele didn’t waste any time, she hit back at the troll for his unwarranted comment.

She responded: “Haibo Dani Usharp? Wang warisha,” simply telling the user to stay off her back and mind his damn business. Yaz Ntombi this used to be my mom's ringtone. pic.twitter.com/a7ZmRpaLWv — ThandiGoli (@TTshigoli) November 15, 2021 While the debate about men policing women on what they should and shouldn't wear ensues, Mbele revealed that she’s shocked that people still referred to her as “Ntombi”. The 44-year old played the role of Ntombi Khumalo on “Generations” from 2003 to 2011.

Tweeps didn’t let this one slide. They took her down memory lane, reminding her that in their books, she remains “Ntombi”. Check out some of these hilarious reactions on Twitter. “Your government name is Ntombi Khumalo ,we don't recognize Sonia Mbele,” commented @Jabu_Macdonald.