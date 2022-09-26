Sophie Lichaba denies claims that the bank sold her home

Actress and businesswoman Sophie Lichaba has hit back at a report that claimed she lost her plush home after failing to keep up with her payments. In a video posted on her Instagram account, Lichaba denied the allegations that Mercantile Bank has sold her home.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sunday World reported that Lichaba “lost the house she bought for over R2.2 million in October, 2021 after she struggled to keep up with her monthly instalments”. The publication further reported that Mercantile Bank was granted a judgment against Lichaba in the Johannesburg High Court. Lichaba is alleged to have failed to pay the bank more than R1m shortfall from the proceeds of the sale of her home.

She explained in her video that she sold her house through CF property agents. “The shortfall is between me and Mercantile Bank. Not between me, you and Mercantile Bank. That’s my fight that I’m fighting privately, it doesn’t involve you,” she said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Ndaba Lichaba (@sophiendaba_) She also rubbished the “ailing” claim, as she turned the camera to her body and asked if she looks like an ailing person.

Story continues below Advertisement

The former “Lockdown” actress said she is rewriting her future and needed no assistance in doing so. Her comment section was filled with messages of support from her supporters and friends. Her former “Generations” co-star Winnie Ntsaba wrote: “This is just boring now really… Can’t they leave you TF alone 😳😳😳😳😳😳 gosh it’s tiring.”