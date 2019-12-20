The most anticipated wedding of 2019 is finally taking place on New Year’s Eve and local celebs seem to have come to the party with all their promises to the couple, Nonhlanhla Soldaat and Hector Mkansi.
The couple took social media by storm after Mkansi was captured on a video that went viral on bended knee, proposing to his beautiful bride (again).
Taking to social media, the couple expressed gratitude for the love and support they received from all South Africans. They also thanked everyone who contributed to making their wedding day extra special.
On the video, the couple is heard thanking South Africa for their love and support. The couple announced that only family and close friends will attend the wedding celebration. The good news is that the wedding is be broadcast live on EWN.