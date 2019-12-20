Sorry Mzansi, KFC wedding is for family and friends only









Hector Mkansi and Nonhlanhla Soldaat, the celebrity couple whose proposal at a fried chicken outlet recently went viral. Picture: Dimpho Maja African News Agency (ANA) The most anticipated wedding of 2019 is finally taking place on New Year’s Eve and local celebs seem to have come to the party with all their promises to the couple, Nonhlanhla Soldaat and Hector Mkansi. The couple took social media by storm after Mkansi was captured on a video that went viral on bended knee, proposing to his beautiful bride (again). Taking to social media, the couple expressed gratitude for the love and support they received from all South Africans. They also thanked everyone who contributed to making their wedding day extra special. On the video, the couple is heard thanking South Africa for their love and support. The couple announced that only family and close friends will attend the wedding celebration. The good news is that the wedding is be broadcast live on EWN.

Black Twitter expressed their disappointment for not being invited to the wedding.

So vele yall are not inviting us?👀🤣 pic.twitter.com/1S6SsUbdea — Queen M (@MakhosiNkuna) December 20, 2019

So it's no longer National wedding but family and friends wedding?. pic.twitter.com/P1I306UYKR — ´6th (@Sego_BK) December 20, 2019

Arnt we family le rona na ? pic.twitter.com/9WU9pQ34lm — 05Jan🛍🎊💐🎁🎂🧭 (@GateChez) December 20, 2019

The couple were celebrating their seven-year anniversary when they captured the hearts of many South Africans including local celebs, influencers and businesses, with everyone making their pledge on social media to ensure the couple have their perfect second wedding.

With less than two weeks to their big day, it’s all systems go for Mzansi's favourite couple, with the groom’s suit, the decor, music and entertainment and the bride’s dress all getting the final touches.

Taking to Twitter, local designer Tshepo Mashigo gave us a glimpse of how the groom would look of his special day, thanks to Black Coffee's contribution.

So yesterday I met with Mr. Hector to start the process of his Tuxedo for his wedding. Thank you to @RealBlackCoffee for making this fittings possible for Hector & his groomsmen. #KFCWedding pic.twitter.com/zU8sNoP1Kt — Tshepo Mashego (@TshepoTsala) December 19, 2019

Luxury wedding planner and event designer, Precious the planner, also updated tweets with the wedding checklist.

She wrote: "Hoping Nonhlanhla Says Yes to the Dress this afternoon with @BrideandcoSA ☕️ She’s loving this journey"

Gospel sensation Dr Tumi also expressed his excitement at performing at the wedding.

He shared: "31st I’ll be at the people’s wedding. Looking forward to minister at the wedding of Mr Hector and his wife Nonhlanhla. What a way to end a beautiful year.

31st I’ll be at the people’s wedding. Looking forward to minister at the wedding of Mr Hector and his wife Nonhlanhla. What a way to end a beautiful year. #KFCWEDDING pic.twitter.com/QkVOMAofXS — Dr Tumi (@DrTumisang) December 19, 2019

Donald will also be there to serenade the guests.