South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha signs with CAA

South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha has signed a management deal with one of the world's biggest talent agencies, Creative Artists Agency. The news was announced this week with the star confirming it on Twitter. The former "Isibaya" star tweeted "Trust the process. Setting my table" along with the hashtag, #CAASignsNomzamo.

Nomzamo will be seen in Paramount’s forthcoming "Coming 2 America". She will star alongside Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones and Tracy Morgan in the sequel to the 1988 hit comedy classic.

Nomzamo is known for her critically acclaimed performance in the Mzansi Magic television series "Isibaya" and has received numerous awards for her acting, such as the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in "Tell Me Sweet Something" in which she starred alongside Maps Maponyane and for her humanitarian work such as the E! Entertainment Pop Culture Philanthropist of 2019.

In addition, she was appointed Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and is ambassador and spokesmodel for brands such as Neutrogena, Puma, Audi, Veuve Clicquot and McDonalds.

In 2018 she was named as one of OkayAfrica’s 100 Women honourees and was on the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list.

Nomzamo also made an announcement on her Instagram account to her 3.2 million followers.