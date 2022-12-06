South African-born woman is Jenna Ortega’s stunt double in ‘Wednesday’

Born and raised in South Africa, stunt woman Jenny Ayumi recently revealed that she is indeed the genius behind the action-packed stunts in the new Netflix series “Wednesday”. Mzansi is beaming with pride and social media has been flooded with posts about Ayumi, who now lives in America.

Ayumi was born in South Africa to Japanese and German parents and spent most of her childhood in Cape Town. She also started her stunt career in SA. She shared some of her highlights of being on set in Romania for eight months where she worked on the film. She called it a “ dream come true”.

She captioned the post: “Welcome to my Never Ending posts about Wednesday pt 1😂❤️I was lucky enough to be the stunt double for the incredibly talented @jennaortega on @wednesdaynetflix 🖤. “It was such a pleasure working with you, you are such a kick ass, badass human! You truly didn't need a stunt double but I'm grateful to have been yours! “You truly are the perfect 'Wednesday'🖤 I hope our paths will cross again.

“A massive thank you to my onii-chan @bchanworld and @jasonngstunts for bringing me on to this show and literally making my dreams come true! This show changed my life ❤️ “Romania and Wednesday will always hold a very special place in my heart, I met the love of life @baraliss, I got to work alongside my South African Stunt Brother @dani_boy_stunts, I got to annoy @jasonngstunts for 8 whole months and I got to work on a freaking @timburton show ❤️❤️❤️🖤🖤🖤 “LOTS more posts to come 😂❤️

“Also finally got to work balls and charts 🤣😂 if stunts doesn't work out for me I might have a new job 😂” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny Ayumi Umbhau (@jennyayumi24) Proud followers had this to say: hey_its_meas wrote: “So incredibly proud of you @jennyayumi24 !!!!👏👏👏👏👏👏 such a great production and to think we've been seeing you in it without knowing is CRAZY! Everything of the best for your career ahead! Much love? Ray 🖤”