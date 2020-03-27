South African Music Awards postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

The 26th edition of the South African Music Awards has been postponed until further notice.

The premiere awards show that honours local music talent has taken cue from the announcements by the State President Cyril Ramaphosa brought upon by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement sent out on behalf of the Recording Industry of South Africa said that new dates for the nominees announcement and the award ceremony will be made public depending on the advice from the government regarding the pandemic and when the situation in the country and the world improves.

"The SAMA wishes to send heartfelt condolences to the families of the two people who have succumbed to Covid-19 and a speedy recovery to those infected and affected by the virus. To all followers and supporters of South African music we urge you to practice basic hygiene and follow the instructions from government officials: Stay safe, stay home"

This announcement follows a string of other large events around Mzansi and the world that have either been cancelled or postponed.