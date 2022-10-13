Stand-up comedian Lihle Msimang talks working on Khanyi Mbau’s roast and more

Since taking on comedy full-time, Lihle Msimang has become a household name on the comedy circuit. Msimang's career kicked off when she won the Nando’s Comedy Showdown in 2011. Since then, she has brought the laughs to several comedy stages, such as Blacks Only, MaCufe Comedy, Laugh in Your Language and Johannesburg International Comedy Festival, to name a few.

The stand-up comedian was a part of the team that wrote Comedy Central's Roast of Khanyi Mbau. In a conversation with IOL Entertainment, she opened up about the experience. “It’s one of those where you get to be savage. You know we are living in a world where you have to be careful, tread lightly. With this one, we could be as savage as possible.

“It was very cool working on the roast and the people as well. The panellists were very fun to work with and open. Khanyi Mbau, most open-minded of them all, she was like, ‘If you thinking about it, you writing about it’,” Msimang shared. “The Roast” was not Msimang’s first time working with Comedy Central. She has worked with them on Comedy Central Live at the Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar. The first seasons of Comedy Central Live at the Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar were done during the lockdown and in studio. But now that the country is open, comedians are back on the road to perform to live audiences.

Msimang headlined a show in Mbombela and, for the first time in a long time, got to experience audiences reacting to her comedy rather than as a virtual experience. The pandemic forced many comedians to turn to the online space as another form of a “comedy bar”. In a country where “comedy specials” are not as huge as in America, Msimang says the online space helped comedians to expose their talent to a different audience across the world.

“It’s really great for us African comedians cause now we can really be on the map,” she shared. Msimang shared that being able to record her own comedy special made her very happy especially seeing females attending the show without their boyfriends. Msimang jokes that often when ladies attend the shows with their romantic partners, they are not as free to laugh their hearts out.

Coming up on the comedy circuit, Msimang used to channel a lot from her favourite comedians, such as Wanda Sykes and Chris Rock. However, along the way, she found her voice and interest, which is observing people. The mother-of-one channels her own journey as a source of material for her comedy show and prefers to stay away from politics.