Controversial singer Steve Hofmeyr mocked Charlize Theron for accepting her transgender daughter on Sunday. 

Over the weekend Theron revealed that one of her adopted kids revealed to her at three years old that she identifies as a girl and not a boy.

Speaking to Daily Mail the actress said: "Yes, I thought she was a boy, too. Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said: 'I am not a boy!' So there you go! I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive." 

Theron's admission about raising a transgender child has garnered mixed responses from the public. 

The "Pampoen" singer also weighed in on the matter by mocking Theron and tweeted: "Dear Charlize, My daughter sometimes wears pants. She is 20 months old. Is it perhaps the right time to ask her if she feels a balance of y-chromosome?".

Insinuating that children can't understand their gender identity which has been debunked by several gender identity studies. 

Tweeps were mixed reactions to his tweet: some tried to educate Hofmeyr about gender identity, while others joined in on making transphobic comments. 

Theron is not the first celebrity to speak about raising a transgender child. Angelina Jolie previously revealed that her child, Shiloh aka John, identifies as a boy. 