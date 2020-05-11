EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
'Still Breathing' star Tiffany Barbuzano's attempt at financial relief fails

By Alyssia Birjalal Time of article published 2h ago

Entertainers in the industry were hard hit during the country's shut down with films and series shoots coming to a halt. 

Certain parts of the industry only resumed work last week under level 4 of the national lockdown. 

Whilst the government has set up funds for actors to receive financial aid the requirements are very tight. 

"Still Breathing" actress Tiffany Barbuzano's attempt to receive financial relief from the government's Arts and Culture Relief Fund has failed. 

Barbuzano took to Twitter to share a picture of the unsuccessful application saying that she has paid taxes for 25 years, but "here she is".  

Together with the picture she wrote: "No relief but at least I got wishes for future endeavors. I’m gonna do some online shopping with them now... how much luck for future endeavors is equal to R100?" it read. 

Fans and followers where quick to jump on the tweet slamming Minister Nathi Mthethwa and the ministry for not assisting actors. 

