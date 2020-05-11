'Still Breathing' star Tiffany Barbuzano's attempt at financial relief fails

Entertainers in the industry were hard hit during the country's shut down with films and series shoots coming to a halt. Certain parts of the industry only resumed work last week under level 4 of the national lockdown. Whilst the government has set up funds for actors to receive financial aid the requirements are very tight. "Still Breathing" actress Tiffany Barbuzano's attempt to receive financial relief from the government's Arts and Culture Relief Fund has failed.

Barbuzano took to Twitter to share a picture of the unsuccessful application saying that she has paid taxes for 25 years, but "here she is".

Together with the picture she wrote: "No relief but at least I got wishes for future endeavors. I’m gonna do some online shopping with them now... how much luck for future endeavors is equal to R100?" it read.

No relief but at least I got wishes for future endeavors. I’m gonna do some online shopping with them now. how much luck for future endeavors is equal to R100? pic.twitter.com/hGkNJNFBOk — Tiffany Barbuzano (@TiffanyBarb) May 11, 2020

I have paid tax for over 25 years... and now? here we are. — Tiffany Barbuzano (@TiffanyBarb) May 11, 2020

Fans and followers where quick to jump on the tweet slamming Minister Nathi Mthethwa and the ministry for not assisting actors.

Honestly @NathiMthethwaSA step down. If you really want to serve then please step down. You would be helping so many people — Chuck_Blicky🔫 (@Shaka_Sotho) May 11, 2020

This is nonsense. So what income shoukd you use to feed yourself during the suspension? That Ministry is useless..only good for passing condolences. Yet they want 25% tax form you guys. 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — #BornFighter (@GLekhuleni) May 11, 2020

If it's only postponed until some yet to be decided date, you're not allowed to go hungry. Instead of feeding your boys Post Toasties, you can feed them Post Ponies. What's not to like? — Peter Terry (@PeterTerry3) May 11, 2020