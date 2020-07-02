Stogie T gets dragged for asking if queer men are 'gay gay'
Local musician Stogie T came under fire for responding to a thread by "so you guys are like gay gay?" on Wednesday.
The thread posted by @_siphiwe_n called on South African queer men to post pictures following the overall negative response to the SA men thread started by another user earlier this week.
Queer men from across the country shared their images, ranging from fashion, makeup looks, along with a wide range of masculine and feminine presented men.
South African queer boys lets go. pic.twitter.com/VlBPmZsgph— Siphiwe Ndlovu (@_siphiwe_n) July 1, 2020
Tweeps gave the thread the stamp of approval with some even saying that queer men are "carrying the group average".
queer guys carrying the group average as always. https://t.co/HkvVT6bAn0— Lelo (@lelowhatsgood) July 1, 2020
The South African queer boys have won.— SPONONO 😍🔥 (@_awuvuyxna) July 2, 2020
That's it. That's the tweet.
The "By Any Means" rapper then decided to reply to the thread and tweet:" So you guys are like gay gay? Salute man, gotta live your truth. You can count on T to defend your right to be who you are".
Following backlash from his "gay gay" comment, Stogie T deleted the post and some tweeps felt that the queer community was overreacting.
Honestly I don't find anything homophobic here, Stogie T ain't that kinda person pic.twitter.com/h5O6DoJssV— Man's Not Hot (@RayRayKG) July 1, 2020
Stogie T: So you guys are like gay gay?— Call_me_Presh🌻 (@NelePrecious) July 1, 2020
Queer Peeps: pic.twitter.com/GxV9ggxHgU
Stogie T didn’t say anything homophobic here, he was just asking if they are really gay. And he went further to say he supports the Gays community. Which is an opposite of what y’all saying.— MasuthaZN🍔 (@LETHOWORLD) July 1, 2020
Manisaxakwa isngisi esilula kanjena kaze nenzenjani uma eseRapper.😅 pic.twitter.com/yPuXPnfOgh
However, members of the LGBTQI+ community responded to these posts by explaining why the "gay gay" comment is problematic.
The heterosexual community with never understand us. Instead of trying to understand why Stogie T’s comment was offensive they say we are too sensitive. If you don’t get why, ask so we educate. Meet us halfway, that’s all.— Donald Nkomo (@DonaldNkomo) July 2, 2020
Also we never asked Stogie T to advocate for us. See what happens when you involve yourself in business that doesn’t concern you?— khaya (@viwemartins) July 2, 2020
So straight guys stayed up all night just to fire up their bitter feelings just because the queer thread was way above their league? WOW! You’ll homophobic raggedy asses need to calm your estrogens down and breath. 😏 https://t.co/PVbtla7x4D— Pride🏳️🌈 (@masi_nonxuba) July 2, 2020
Allies want to be directly addressed and rallied around every time they “don’t know”. Every time you do something violent you must become the center of attention while people labour to make you the crux of a teachable moment.— Jamil F. Khan (@JamilFarouk) July 2, 2020
Then they say we think we’re special. 🙄
While I don't think Stogie T meant to be homophobic I think what he did is exactly the kind of passive aggressive homophobia we've come to expect from people who think they're "allies"— Sisa (@Titanbaddie) July 2, 2020
He saw a thread of gay men & basically said "since y'all insist on that gay sh*t, it's cool".