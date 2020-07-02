Stogie T gets dragged for asking if queer men are 'gay gay'

Local musician Stogie T came under fire for responding to a thread by "so you guys are like gay gay?" on Wednesday. The thread posted by @_siphiwe_n called on South African queer men to post pictures following the overall negative response to the SA men thread started by another user earlier this week. Queer men from across the country shared their images, ranging from fashion, makeup looks, along with a wide range of masculine and feminine presented men.

South African queer boys lets go. pic.twitter.com/VlBPmZsgph — Siphiwe Ndlovu (@_siphiwe_n) July 1, 2020

Tweeps gave the thread the stamp of approval with some even saying that queer men are "carrying the group average".

queer guys carrying the group average as always. https://t.co/HkvVT6bAn0 — Lelo (@lelowhatsgood) July 1, 2020

The South African queer boys have won.

That's it. That's the tweet. — SPONONO 😍🔥 (@_awuvuyxna) July 2, 2020

The "By Any Means" rapper then decided to reply to the thread and tweet:" So you guys are like gay gay? Salute man, gotta live your truth. You can count on T to defend your right to be who you are".

Following backlash from his "gay gay" comment, Stogie T deleted the post and some tweeps felt that the queer community was overreacting.

Honestly I don't find anything homophobic here, Stogie T ain't that kinda person pic.twitter.com/h5O6DoJssV — Man's Not Hot (@RayRayKG) July 1, 2020

Stogie T: So you guys are like gay gay?

Queer Peeps: pic.twitter.com/GxV9ggxHgU — Call_me_Presh🌻 (@NelePrecious) July 1, 2020

Stogie T didn’t say anything homophobic here, he was just asking if they are really gay. And he went further to say he supports the Gays community. Which is an opposite of what y’all saying.



Manisaxakwa isngisi esilula kanjena kaze nenzenjani uma eseRapper.😅 pic.twitter.com/yPuXPnfOgh — MasuthaZN🍔 (@LETHOWORLD) July 1, 2020

However, members of the LGBTQI+ community responded to these posts by explaining why the "gay gay" comment is problematic.

The heterosexual community with never understand us. Instead of trying to understand why Stogie T’s comment was offensive they say we are too sensitive. If you don’t get why, ask so we educate. Meet us halfway, that’s all. — Donald Nkomo (@DonaldNkomo) July 2, 2020

Also we never asked Stogie T to advocate for us. See what happens when you involve yourself in business that doesn’t concern you? — khaya (@viwemartins) July 2, 2020

So straight guys stayed up all night just to fire up their bitter feelings just because the queer thread was way above their league? WOW! You’ll homophobic raggedy asses need to calm your estrogens down and breath. 😏 https://t.co/PVbtla7x4D — Pride🏳️‍🌈 (@masi_nonxuba) July 2, 2020

Allies want to be directly addressed and rallied around every time they “don’t know”. Every time you do something violent you must become the center of attention while people labour to make you the crux of a teachable moment.



Then they say we think we’re special. 🙄 — Jamil F. Khan (@JamilFarouk) July 2, 2020