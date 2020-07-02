EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Stogie T. Picture: Instagram
Stogie T gets dragged for asking if queer men are 'gay gay'

Local musician Stogie T came under fire for responding to a thread by "so you guys are like gay gay?" on Wednesday. 

The thread posted by @_siphiwe_n called on South African queer men to post pictures following the overall negative response to the SA men thread started by another user earlier this week. 

Queer men from across the country shared their images, ranging from fashion, makeup looks, along with a wide range of masculine and feminine presented men. 

Tweeps gave the thread the stamp of approval with some even saying that queer men are "carrying the group average". 

The "By Any Means" rapper then decided to reply to the thread and tweet:" So you guys are like gay gay? Salute man, gotta live your truth. You can count on T to defend your right to be who you are".

Following backlash from his "gay gay" comment, Stogie T deleted the post and some tweeps felt that the queer community was overreacting.

However, members of the LGBTQI+ community responded to these posts by explaining why the "gay gay" comment is problematic. 

