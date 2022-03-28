Sylvaine Strike’s ‘Ferine & Ferase’ shines bright at the kykNET Fiësta Awards

The kykNET Fiëstas has again honoured local creatives and theatre-makers who continue to create magic on the South Africans stages in spite of the ongoing global pandemic. The 10th Fiësta Awards recognised excellence in four categories, and also celebrated four legends and three artists who have made their mark in the arts in South Africa.

Dineke van der Walt won the visual arts category as curator of the “Aardklop exhibition Liewe Land!” and Schalk Joubert, musical director of the Woordfees production ‘David Kramer- huldeblyk: Boland tot Broadway’, received the award in the best music production category. Stephren Saayman was named best newcomer for his role in the Suidoosterfees production “Mannetjie”. “Ferine & Ferase” was named as the best festival production. The award was accepted by Sylvaine Strike who not only stars in the play alongside Andrew Buckland but also co-wrote it with him.

“Ferine and Ferase” was one of the flagship productions at the Toyota US Woordfees, showcased on television, DStv Channel 150, in October 2021. The compelling theatre piece is currently staging at the Baxter, under the new title “Firefly”. Martie Meiring, Mannie Manim, David Kramer and Conrad Theys all received Legend Awards.

This year’s Sinjatuur Awards went to Albert Pretorius, Tinarie van Wyk Loots and Christo Davids. Karen Meiring, the outgoing head of kykNET, was given a special award for her contribution to the arts in South Africa. Amanda Strydom, Dean Balie, Daneel van der Walt, Wilhelm van der Walt, Jody Abrahams, Stian Bam, Vinette Ibrahim, Cintaine Schutte and Jawaahier Petersen, were among the presenters and artists who performed at the awards evening that was pre-recorded in front of a live audience at the beginning of March in Cape Town.