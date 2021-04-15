Tamaryn Green gets engaged and Mzansi can’t get enough of her ring

Former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2018 first runner up, Tamaryn Green is officially off the market. The medical doctor and model will be walking down the aisle soon after she said “yes” to her boyfriend’s proposal. Zesimdumise ‘Ze’ Nxumalo proposed to the beauty while on their baecation at exclusive Sweni Lodge in the Kruger National Park. Taking to Instagram, Tamaryn shared the news with her followers saying: “Here’s to forever”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamaryn Green (@tamaryngreen) In one photo, Ze is seen on one knee with Tamaryn standing with her eyes closed.

In another picture, Tamaryn shows off her ring, which South Africans can’t get enough of.

See reactions below:

Mans did an amazing job on the sparkler! That’s a lovely ring😊 — Pumza Fihlani (@Pumza_Fihlani) April 15, 2021

That ice could feed a small village😩😍♥️ https://t.co/ht5QuZUTZY — Folake🕯💫✨ (@metanoia_1984) April 15, 2021

Ze did what he had to with that ring chile😍👏🏾 https://t.co/zHghjSKdSk — QUEEN (@LizQueenBee_) April 14, 2021

The ring is perfect 😭 — Tshegofatso Phaloane (@Tshego_Phaloane) April 15, 2021

Tamaryn first announced that she was dating the Johannesburg businessman in October 2018.

Since then the pair made their relationship red carpet official at the Style Awards in 2019.

Ze also accompanied Tamaryn to Thailand where she was a bridesmaid for her Miss Universe “roomie” Sophida Kanchanarin.

At the wedding, Tamaryn joined other single ladies for the traditional bouquet toss and caught it.

Congratulatory messages flooded Tamaryn’s post which has been liked by more than 80 000 Instagram users.

Current Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi commented saying: “Screaming! Congratulations beautiful”.

Media personality’s Bonang Matheba and Minnie Dlamini-Jones also congratulated the couple.

Rapper Boity said “Yaaaaaaasssssss!!!!! OMG YES!!!!! I love this so much!! Congratulations”.

Former Miss South Africa title holders, Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier, Ntandoyenkosi Kunene, Basetsana Kumalo, Rolene Strauss and former Miss USA Sarah Summers-Combs all left congratulatory comments on the post.