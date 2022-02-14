Tamia & Andile Mpisane are having a baby

After days of Mzansi speculating whether or not Tamia Louw-Mpisane is pregnant, she finally confirmed it with two sweet Instagram pictures showing off her pregnancy belly and caption to her unborn baby. This is Tamia’s first baby with her husband, Andile Mpisane. While for Andile, it is his third. The other two children are shared with his former partner, Durban DJ, Sithelo Shozi.

In the Instagram post, the glowing mom-to-be sent a heartfelt message to her unborn baby. The caption read: “Dear Baby. Oh how I can’t wait to meet you. One day when you get to see this, I want you to know just how precious you are to me. From the moment I knew about you, I fell insanely in love with you. “You are my first baby, and this new chapter is going to be a learning curve for both of us.

“But I promise to give YOU the best of me. I’m not perfect, but my love for you is and will forever be perfect. “May God watch over you and protect you. May his love and grace be the guiding force for our journey ahead. All my love, Mom. 🤍,” read the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamia Mpisane (@tamia_mpisane) Tamia and Andile tied the knot in December last year when Andile arranged for a surprise engagement and wedding ceremony.

The couple signed their marriage certificate in the presence of their family and friends after Andile proposed. The Mpisane family rallied together in support of the mother-to-be. Commenting on Tamia’s post, Andile said: “This is beautiful, my love. I know you’re going to make an amazing mom, and I can’t wait to witness every moment of it. I love you, Mama we khaya 🤍”.