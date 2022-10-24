Tbo Touch honours Connie Ferguson for her contribution to the industry and supporting his event

Connie Ferguson was overwhelmed with emotion when radio DJ and renowned businessman Tbo Touch paid homage to her publicly after his “Replenish” gospel concert, which was recently held at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium. The Metro FM DJ posted a short video clip on Instagram, where he thanked Ferguson for coming to his event and honoured her for being a positive influence in the industry.

In the video, he said: “I want to thank you for what you’ve done and what you continue doing. God must fall on Ferguson Films, God must turn your journey… you don’t understand how much I love you. Thank you for coming here.” He captioned the gratitude post: “Everybody in life has a script, our journey is scripted. Very few have the tenacity to write their own script. The enormity of love and respect I have for @connie_ferguson is immeasurable. “Not every Leader, CEO, Mom and sister flies at this altitude for this long without God’s unmerited favour. I pray for God to continue to pour in your life, may the Ferguson reservoir overflow. See you at #replenishmentconcert 2023.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) To which Ferguson replied: “@iamtbotouch – Yesterday was beyond special!😭 Thank you for answering the call! Thank you for making Jesus trend! Thank you for the #replenishment I so needed! And thank you for your gracious heart! I love you too my brother!🙏🏾❤️” Connie Ferguson. Picture: Instagram Ferguson, 52, also created her own post, saying she almost didn’t make it to the concert. She shared the same video as Tbo Touch and captioned it: “This moment right here!😭😭😭 When my Sis @lalatuku invited me to ‘a concert’ yesterday my first instinct was to say Sis, I’ve had the looooooogest week and I’m going to use this time to rest and replenish!

“Little did I know that I needed a different kind of #replenishment ! I tagged along to the #replenishmentconcert2022 and boy was I happy that I did!😬 The Devil was shook!🙆🏽‍♀️😂 The Holy Spirit was so present in that stadium! “The artists that blessed us with their anointed voices and music!🙌🏾 The kind souls that I encountered that blessed and encouraged me to keep going and never forget Whomst I am!🙏🏾 I bless you! I thank you! “And I pray that God keeps you and continues pouring into you.🙏🏾 My brother @iamtbotouch I have no words!😭

