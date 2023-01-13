Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, January 13, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Tbo Touch struggling to keep the company doors open due to load shedding

Tbo Touch. Picture: Instagram

Tbo Touch. Picture: Instagram

Published 25m ago

Share

South African citizens have reached the height of frustration this week after load shedding stage six was implemented.

Some places, like the bustling City of Gold, Joburg, have been hard hit with up to 11 hours a day without electricity, sometimes other smaller areas go days without it.

Story continues below Advertisement

Small business owner and Metro FM afternoon drive host, Tbo Touch took to social media to vent his frustration, saying that his business is on the verge of closing its doors.

“I don't see my company functioning under Stage 6 it's a serious struggle for SMMEs. I can't keep up at all,” he tweeted.

He continued: “What must happen now? We are headed for even more job losses. Sad reality and I'm the last person to lose hope but I can't see us surviving this 1.”

More on this

He isn’t the only celebrity venting over the struggle for power.

Amapiano star Duduzile Ngwenya, popularly known as Lady Du, commented on Touch’s post: “They said it’s stage 8 now I don’t even know what that means,” she wrote.

On Thursday, top tier South African fashion designer Thula Sindi also vented on Twitter.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Today, our second day back at work and there is simply no point. Staff can't even come in earlier than 9:00 to start work cos there won't be electricity then either. Yah neh @Eskom_SA @GautengANC @CyrilRamaphosa you are killing us in all ways,” he wrote.

Fed-up actor and musician Anga “NaakMusiq” Makubalo tweeted: “Eskom should just give us a schedule of when we will HAVE electricity.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

EskomANCJohannesburgCyril RamaphosaEntertainmentSouth African CelebsLoadsheddingTwitterPrice HikesService DeliveryEntrepreneurs

Share

Recent stories by:

Alyssia Birjalal