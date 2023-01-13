Tbo Touch struggling to keep the company doors open due to load shedding

South African citizens have reached the height of frustration this week after load shedding stage six was implemented. Some places, like the bustling City of Gold, Joburg, have been hard hit with up to 11 hours a day without electricity, sometimes other smaller areas go days without it.

Small business owner and Metro FM afternoon drive host, Tbo Touch took to social media to vent his frustration, saying that his business is on the verge of closing its doors. “I don't see my company functioning under Stage 6 it's a serious struggle for SMMEs. I can't keep up at all,” he tweeted. He continued: “What must happen now? We are headed for even more job losses. Sad reality and I'm the last person to lose hope but I can't see us surviving this 1.”

I don't see my company functioning under stage 6 it's a serious struggle for SMMEs. I can't keep up at all! What must happen now? We are headed for even more job losses. Sad reality and I'm the last person to lose hope but I can't see us surviving this 1. — Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) January 11, 2023 He isn’t the only celebrity venting over the struggle for power. Amapiano star Duduzile Ngwenya, popularly known as Lady Du, commented on Touch’s post: “They said it’s stage 8 now I don’t even know what that means,” she wrote. They said it’s stage 8 now I don’t even know what that means — Ladydu (@Ladydu_sa) January 12, 2023 On Thursday, top tier South African fashion designer Thula Sindi also vented on Twitter.

“Today, our second day back at work and there is simply no point. Staff can't even come in earlier than 9:00 to start work cos there won't be electricity then either. Yah neh @Eskom_SA @GautengANC @CyrilRamaphosa you are killing us in all ways,” he wrote. Today, our second day back at work and there is simply no point. Staff can't even come in earlier than 9:00 to start work cos there won't be electricity then either. Yah neh @Eskom_SA @GautengANC @CyrilRamaphosa you are killing us in all ways pic.twitter.com/MaUmCwZOaa — Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) January 12, 2023 Fed-up actor and musician Anga “NaakMusiq” Makubalo tweeted: “Eskom should just give us a schedule of when we will HAVE electricity.” Eskom should just give us a schedule of when we will HAVE electricity. — ANGA (@NaakMusiQ) January 12, 2023