Terry Pheto. Picture: Instagram

Terry Pheto's lockdown level 3 comments ruffle some feathers

Award-winning actress Terry Pheto has ruffled some feathers on social media with her comments on the level 3 lockdown. 

The star is the latest to voice her disapproval about Cape Town moving to level 3 lockdown.

This week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the Western Cape province would be moving along with the rest of the country to level 3 on June 1.

Cape Town, among other metropolitan municipalities, was also declared a Covid-19 hotspot.

Most of the country's infections and deaths have been in Cape Town.

“Cape Town must thank the whole country right now. They don't deserve level 3,” said Terry.

Terry's comments were supported by fellow actress, Rami Chuene, who added: “They’ve been very annoying”.

DA MP Phumzile van Damme responded to Terry's tweet: asking: “All of Cape Town? Everyone? The geographic location or the people? So by implication all those who are ill, lost their lives are just selfish and deserve what is happening to them?”

 When it was suggested by a Twitter user that Terry's comments were not that deep, Phumzile said they were “flippant” and “insensitive”.

Terry's comments also upset other users. 

