Terry Pheto's lockdown level 3 comments ruffle some feathers

Award-winning actress Terry Pheto has ruffled some feathers on social media with her comments on the level 3 lockdown. The star is the latest to voice her disapproval about Cape Town moving to level 3 lockdown. This week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the Western Cape province would be moving along with the rest of the country to level 3 on June 1. Cape Town, among other metropolitan municipalities, was also declared a Covid-19 hotspot. Most of the country's infections and deaths have been in Cape Town.

“Cape Town must thank the whole country right now. They don't deserve level 3,” said Terry.

Terry's comments were supported by fellow actress, Rami Chuene, who added: “They’ve been very annoying”.

They’ve been very annoying — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) May 24, 2020

DA MP Phumzile van Damme responded to Terry's tweet: asking: “All of Cape Town? Everyone? The geographic location or the people? So by implication all those who are ill, lost their lives are just selfish and deserve what is happening to them?”

All of Cape Town? Everyone? The geographic location or the people? So by implication all those who are ill, lost their lives are just selfish and deserve what is happening to them? It’s like social media makes you forget your humanity. Incredible. https://t.co/ZX1Zjnn7MS — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 25, 2020

When it was suggested by a Twitter user that Terry's comments were not that deep, Phumzile said they were “flippant” and “insensitive”.

Oh but it is. You do not get to small such flippant, insensitive comments on social media and that’s it. — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 25, 2020

Terry's comments also upset other users.

See below:

Who is the whole country tsk i want names — GrantIsaacs (@GrantIsaacs38) May 25, 2020

Y'all really need to only speak when reading TV scripts.



So people who have been without an income deserve to starve even more?



People are not entitled to earn a living?

What just they eat?

How must they provide for themselves?



Hay yiFilm? — Jett™ (@LuthoSokudela) May 25, 2020

You having a "blonde" moment. — Peter Thomas (@peterthomas661) May 25, 2020

Owning a smartphone does not make you smart. Learning when to keep quiet might. — Bob Abrahams (@RobertA03545491) May 25, 2020



