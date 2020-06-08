Tha Simelane apologises to Babes Wodumo for 'cocaine' accusations

Socialite and reality TV star Tha Simelane has apologised to Babes Wodumo after accusing the gqom singer of allegedly using cocaine during an interview on Instagram Live last week.

The "Wololo" hitmaker saw herself make the top of the Twitter trends list last week after a video of her breaking down during an interview with Tha went viral.

In the video, a visibly emotional Babes could be seen touching her face as though she was wiping her tears away. She then logged off from the chat.

Soon after the singer left, Tha also burst into tears and insinuated that Babes had taken cocaine in front of him and viewers.

"She took cocaine and I saw her, she won't change", he said in the video.