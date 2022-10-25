Thandiswa Mazwai leaves social media in stitches with teenage diary throwback

Afro-soul musician Thandiswa Mazwai recently took to Instagram to share an image of her childhood diary. Growing up for many people, diaries were a safe space for them to pour out their inner private thoughts. Some diaries came with padlocks to safeguard the privacy of thoughts.

Mazwai's post had several images of her precious diary and she also showed the important note that she wrote to her mother and her sister Ntsiki. "Mama please don't read this diary (I trust you) Thanx), Ntsiki you must please also not read this. Both of you, please I trust you not to. If you do, our love will fall apart," read the note. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KingTha (@thandiswamazwai) In her caption, the award-winning singer explained more about the diary she wrote in 1989 and why she specifically directed her message to her mother and Ntsiki.

"Childhood diary. It had a lock and as you can see in the other slides, it also had a name and instructions for my mother and Ntsiki not to read it😂😂. I was 13 in 1989 Nomsa was still writing amakoporoshe so I didn’t worry about her and Tata would never," she wrote. Mazwai’s followers couldn't help but find the laughter in her throwback moment, @luyandaaziza commented: “I trust you” when in fact I don’t 😂😂😂.“ @ms_zweni said: “They had to be told twice, individually and together (with a bit of a threat) 🤣🤣🤣 I was a Ntsiki to my cousins 😅.”

@twentyfttall said: “..and did the love “fall apart” sis, cause I’m sure 1 of them read it!!😂😂🔥.” Some of her followers also found themselves going down memory lane about their own diary experiences. @queen_lonkie said: “I was born two years after this diary 😂but somehow when I was 13 I had a similar one. I wrote poems and narrated all my dreams and special moments like being pursued by my crush 😂😂beautiful explorative years.i adore you Thandiswa❤️❤️”.

