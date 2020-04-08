Thando Thabethe reveals shocking details of 5FM exit

Media personality Thando Thabethe finally broke her silence following her sudden resignation from 5FM. In a Twitter thread on Tuesday, Thabethe revealed some shocking details that led to her exit from the station, stating that she was the last to find out that her show, the "Thabooty Drive" was canned. Detailing her reasons why she resigned, Thabethe wrote: "Context first: 5FM had “acting programme & station manager for a couple of months, they finally appointed JD Mostert and Siyanda Fikelephi as Station & Programme Manager respectively. "On Friday 28 Feb I had a meeting with the PM who let me know that the show was renewed, as per our annual negotiations. I then tried to negotiate a raise of R200 an hour. At this point he had agreed for me to take 2 weeks leave to shoot housekeepers." She explained further: "Fast forward the following Monday I hear that the Thabooty drive will be no longer as it doesn’t fit into the 2/5 year plan of the SABC. This info I hear from colleagues or people on my show. At this point I hear that the replacement of the show had already been notified and so had my current teammates. Note: I was the last to find out that my very own show no longer existed!!!"

She added: "I was offered…wait for it…SUNDAYS 4-7am. I have ploughed many hours into the work that I do, and found this an insult after 11 years on radio. I then proceeded to resign. The current line up at 5FM is not a representation of the diverse country that we live in. It’s also very easy to dub me as “demanding” to the powers that be in the hope that the truth doesn’t come out.

"The truth eventually did come out, I was then offered my original slot back, which I declined, in the fear of being victimized by the very same ppl who wanted me gone to begin with.

"Because I have been in this industry for a while and understand 100% that shows are shuffled and changed annually. My gripe is the lies told to me and about me for personal gains. I hope this never happens to anyone else. I know of many stories where artists are mistreated…And hope that others will be able to speak up when unfairly labelled and treated."

— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) April 7, 2020

She concluded: "Long story short, I hope to now put this matter to rest & continue with my life. I can only appeal to the top management for the people responsible that being the programme and Station Manager to be held accountable 🙏🏾-

This comes just over a month after Thabooty dropped a bombshell when he said he was quitting radio to focus on her acting career.

Taking to social media at the time, Thabethe shared: “And so...I’ve dropped the mic..after 6 years at 5 and 11 years on radio! This is it. I’ve decide to focus on other spheres in my life ... thank you to everyone that’s listened to my show, I’m nothing without you. #EverybodyLovesThabooty.

Industry friends and fans rallied behind Thabethe, offering their messages of support and commending her for speaking her truth.

Thank you Thando for acknowledging your worth and the work you put in, Thank you for choosing you and your principles in the midst of everything. All the best sweetie 💛 — Vuyiswa Mzinyathi (@vuyiswa612) April 7, 2020

I tweeted that this will probably happen, the day after you "resigned". Sad that the daytime lineup is more ALL MALE, than it was even 15 years ago!!! — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) April 7, 2020

Dear @Thando_Thabethe

I love your drive, passion, commitment, but most of all I love how you live your truth. How you are unapologetically you. How you are true to YOU! I cant wait to see what you conquer next! — Sanet Croucamp (@SanetCroucamp) April 7, 2020

Never back down, never be afraid to speak the truth and never apologize for standing up for yourself. You are an inspiration for young women and girls.♥️♥️❤️❤️✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/r2UNPJEKry — Leboya Mara (@darkconjuring) April 7, 2020

Thank ya'll for speaking out. Many people see you on TV and hear you on radio, thinking that it's a smooth ride, coz you guys are so professional and very good at what you do. We don't know what ya'll go through. Let your experiences change the industry for future artists. pic.twitter.com/QyjBP7vVyX — Sandboy (@Mafiri_fire) April 7, 2020

You’re a ‘never say die’ I believe in you. 🤗🤗🤗 — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) April 7, 2020