The most popular South African TikTok trends for 2021

Now that the year is coming to an end, TikTok has shared its 2021 report and looking at the numbers, it’s been a good year for TikTok South Africa. With that said, TikTok is having a year-end celebration to recognise talent by looking back on creativity, trends, creators, movements, and moments that made 2021 a year to remember in the country. The app has recorded over 1 billion active users this year, with over 1.6 billion views on our local musical export, #Amapiano.

Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok content operations manager, Africa, says it has been incredible to see how Mzansi has continued to grow and support one another on the platform this year. “We've seen trends such as the recent Love Nwantiti and #Amapiano started and spread across ‘For You’ feeds on the app. We're humbled to see how much joy our community has brought us this year, and we're excited to experience more incredible moments as we continue this journey together,” says Sidwaba. Below are some South African TikTok trends that topped the 2021 charts.

Top locally produced songs that were loved most on the platform Siyathandana - Cassper Nyovest Banyana - DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU Iyamemeza - DJ Sumbody It Ain't Me - Dj Abux Yaba Baluku - DJ Tarico Sisonke - Thozi, Khanyisa, Sphokuhle & PD Jokes Izolo - DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU & Visca Summeryomuthi - Blaq Diamond The Whistling Man - Blaqnick & MasterBlaq Dangerous - Jah Prayzah FYFaves: Popular videos @sachi_hime96 – local Anime at play @shandorlarenty – one of a kind animal love. @wian – magic at its finest. @_lxndi – when comedy meets school life. @zayaan4 – local is always lekker. South African TikTok breakthrough stars