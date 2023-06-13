Theatre-maker and drama teacher Kline Smith has died

Multi-award-winning playwright, director and teacher Kline Smith has died at age 35. The University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Dr Ismail Mahomed confirmed, in a statement shared on his Facebook page on Tuesday, the news of Smith’s passing.

“The University of KwaZulu-Natal expresses profound sorrow over the passing of its former student Mr Kline Smith,” read the UKZN statement. “He is best known for his memorable contribution to the university’s identity - The Inspiring Greatness tagline - that is now an integral part of the UKZN brand.” The cause of Smith's death has not been disclosed publicly yet. However, he had recently shared on Facebook that he had been diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB) but reassured his fans that he would fully recover.

He wrote: “Not so good news: TB confirmed. “Good news: It hasn’t spread to my stomach, so it is fully treatable but can only start on meds after bronchitis treatment is completed. This is just after successfully completing the pneumonia treatment.” Tributes have been pouring in from students, friends and colleagues highlighting Smith’s talent, passion for the arts, and dedication to education.

The Jomba! Contemporary Dance Experience shared a moving tribute on social media platform: “’Jomba’ alumni and genius behind the UKZN slogan ‘Inspiring Greatness’, Kline Smith has passed away. Durban sadly loses a remarkable talent, a theatre artist and passionate school teacher. “During his student years, Kline won the Best Director Award at the Student Theatre Festival at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda. He was adjudicated by Peter Terry, Christina Kennedy and Smal Ndaba. He produced work at the Durban Playhouse for the annual Shakespeare Schools Festival. “He was creative, passionate and had a zest for life. Durban and the arts and education sector are so much poorer because of his passing. RIP Mr Kline Smith.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jomba Dance (@jomba_dance) Curro Heritage House in Durban, where Smith served as an English teacher, head of Life Orientation. and Drama Club director, also shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, expressing their sadness and remembering him as a beloved teacher who touched the lives of many. “It is with great sadness that we share with you the passing of one of our teachers, Mr Kline Smith. May his soul rest in love & peace. "Mr Smith, you may not be with here anymore, but you will forever be in our hearts. May you be granted the peace you deserve. Your soul lives in the people you touched ... your soul lives in each and every one of us.“