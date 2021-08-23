Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo finally out of hospital following long Covid

Television presenter and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo has finally been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home after a brave fight with long Covid. Long Covid is a condition in which people continue to experience Covid-19 symptoms for longer than usual.

Her family said she had been in and out of Morningside and Sandton MediClinics since April. Grateful to be out of hospital, Mdoda-Nxumalo thanked her supporters, colleagues, friends and family. “My children and husband have been my saving grace and I can’t thank them enough. It has been a frightening time, I am thankful to the specialists that monitored me carefully, who were able to diagnose and treat me.

“I will play the best Covid patient when I return to work, God knows I have done the research through my experiences which was both daunting and educational,” she said. Mdoda-Nxumalo said she would never take her health for granted again, after witnessing so many shocking deaths from the pandemic. “To be able to leave the hospital and go straight home is a blessing I do not take for granted.

“Thank you for all your love and prayers, you will never fully know how much they mean to me and my family. “Thank you to the staff at both the Morningside and Sandton MediClinics for taking good care of me in my hour of need. “I am so happy to be surrounded by my family and loved ones. I have received an outpouring of love, so many messages from people far and wide, thank you.