Theodore Jantjies. Picture: Instagram

Theodore Jantjies, who has portrayed the character of Xander Meintjies for the past 14 years, is moving on from SABC 2’s Afrikaans soapie, "7de Laan".



The character of Xander has grown through the years and won the love and support of fans across the country. Xander, arrived in Hillside as a law graduate fresh out of university and ready to fulfil his ambitions of becoming a lawyer. As Neville’s youngest son, Xander has always been more reserved than his brother, Vince.





The Hillsiders grew fond of him through his impartial and intelligent advice. He married the love of his life, Vanessa, and they went on to parent Karmen. Family secrets and shocking revelations, such as finding out he didn’t have the same father as Vince, threatened to tear the Meintjies family apart.





As if that wasn’t enough, he fell in love with his brother’s wife, Bonita, and fathered a child, Daniel, with her. True to his character, Xander worked hard to mend broken relationships and still reaps the consequences of his actions, trying to co-parent his children.





“Xander Meintjies has been a part of my life for 14 years, and we have shared ups and downs, tears of joy and heartaches. For more than a decade, I have had the privilege to get to know this character and share him with all of you, in all his perfect and often imperfect glory,” says Jantjies.





“To be a part of one of South Africa's most beloved shows, '7de Laan', has been one of the highlights of my career as an actor, and I am most grateful to Danie Odendaal and Annie Basson for the opportunity they granted me 14 years ago,” he said.





“I am grateful to the '7de Laan' management, cast and crew, who have entrusted me with a wide variety of storylines that could move, inspire and motivate viewers. I am humbled by how these opportunities have challenged me as an actor,” he added.





“That being said, the time has finally come, for a new adventure and for me to bid farewell to '7de Laan' and Xander Meintjies,” he said.





Viewers can expect to see him on screen until January 14, 2020.



