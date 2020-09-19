This is why Cassper Nyovest won’t post his son on social media yet

Doting dad Cassper Nyovest, who welcomed his first child, Khotso, with his long-time partner Thobeka Majozi this past weekend, said he’s not ready to expose his son to the world of social media. The South African rapper and music producer took flak on Thursday for tweeting about taking his newborn son to the beach for a music video shoot for his latest hit track “Bonginkosi”. He tweeted: “Shooting #BongiNkosi in Durban today with the legendary Zola 7. I got my son with me down here at the beach. I have sooo much to be grateful for. My album charting in 8 countries. People are loving it. I feel soo blessed.” Shooting #BongiNkosi in Durban today with the legendary Zola 7. I got my son with me down here at the beach. I have sooo much to be grateful for. My album charting in 8 countries. Peolle are loving it. I feel soo blessed. — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) September 17, 2020 While the Twitter debate was on whether he should be taking his son to the beach, fan @Loick Marvel tweeted that he hoped to see Nyovest’s son on the video. The “Amademoni” hitmaker quickly responded, saying he didn’t want to expose his son to the negative energies on social media.

Nope. I don't think ima post my child on anytime soon. As much as we have fans here, this place has real life witches who prey on people's energies here. Be very careful. I know i can handle it but I dont wanna expose my son to that yet. Mina angibasabi BONKE!!! Trust Jesus!!! https://t.co/LoXo2z2GK7 — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) September 17, 2020

He said: “Nope. I don't think I’m going to post my child anytime soon. As much as we have fans here, this place has real-life witches who prey on people's energies here. Be very careful.

“I know I can handle it but I don’t wanna expose my son to that yet. Mina angibasabi BONKE!!! Trust Jesus!!!”

While many applauded the muso for protecting his child from social media, others refuse to accept that they might not see baby Simba, as he’s affectionately known, on Twitter.

Below are some of the reactions:

I thought as much, Bexx is super private. She didn't even post a preggy pic, she's so content in her world , doesn't give af about the public. Keep your family safe Cass, rephela Le baloi. Just give us the music and entertain us ❤️❤️ — Rihspek Mufasa🦄 𓃭𓃭🇿🇦 (@jane7784) September 17, 2020

Please don't post the child's picture at all...there is whole lot of people with evil hearts out there... Please dont🙏 — N. Kgothatso Bones (@KgothatsoM24) September 17, 2020

You and Bex need uba nizenzele umntana wenu bro coz Simba is The Son Of The Nation so asikwazi tuu ungamboni... 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/WByNs32frQ — Bacca Soil (@bacca_soil) September 17, 2020

Maele Jesus is also gonna protect Izwe. Let us see him, we are your fans broh and that would be very nice — #STREAM/BUYAMNRIGHTNOW🤯🤯 (@langamakhathin) September 17, 2020

😂😂😂🤣aw mufasa bro sufuna ukubona uSimba — DASH_EAST🇿🇦 (@WandileJaku) September 17, 2020

It’s clear Nyovest, who recently dropped his latest album, “Any Minute Now,” is enjoying his new role as a father and seems obsessed with his son already.

“You know those people who are always like 'My husband is' abo 'My Husband and I' & 'Me & My Hubby' That's gone (meaning gonna) be me with my son!!! Yall gone hear about my son for the rest of my life!!! I'm a Proud father FOR REAL!!! Soon they will tell me to stop speaking about my son. Lmao,” tweeted Nyovest.