Thomas Gumede and Zola Nombona receive surprise family portrait sketch

Award winning actor Thomas Gumede and his wife Zola Nombona were surprised with a beautifully sketched portrait of their new family. The portrait was a gift from tattoo artist and pencil sketcher Matthew Dandala and photographer and artist Dumisani Malindi. The sketch showed the couple holding their baby boy Celelihle. He was born earlier this year in June. The new parents captured the video and posted it on Gumede’s social media pages with the captioned, "Picture perfect @dan_dala_ink and @itsblaqkskillsasha came and gifted us with this surprise hand drawn portrait of me, my baby mama and our son. What a feeling!" In the video Zola bursts in tears when she first saw the portrait.

And towards the end happily says “I look so beautiful, sh**”.

While their fans loved the portrait they could not get over Gumede calling Nombona “baby mama”. A debate sparked in the comment section.

mandlat said: “Usually a term used when they are no longer together...better to use mother of my child, wifey..baby...love of my life“.

nomathemba_1 said: “Beautiful experience. But haai Thomas not baby mama. That comes with drama. Rather mother of my child. It has grace that she brings to motherhood👏👏👏👏“.

While siya_mtolo said: “People and imposing their issues. She is ok with being called baby mama because she has no inhibitions about it so why should others impose? You don't read the room nina!“.