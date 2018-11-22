Thomas Gumede. Picture: Supplied

Actor, producer and TV host, Thomas Gumede through his production company Black TV has bagged an international deal with Emmy award-winning content studio and global distribution company GRB Studios. A multi-year licensing and distribution deal between GRB and Black TV, was announced this week.

Black TV is an African pay TV channel broadcast on satellite service Starsat and features original African series, movies, music, documentaries and non-scripted shows.

In an interview with TshisaLive, Gumede revealed: “This is a deal for all of Africa, something we can all celebrate. It is a global deal. We will be able to deliver to the whole continent and beyond that.”

Gumede who has appeared on a several TV shows including "A Place Called Home", "City Ses’la" and Home Affairs. He also hosted the Mzansi Magic show "Love Back" appeared on reality show "Forever Young" alongside Lungile Radu and Siyabonga Ngwekazi.

The trio co-owned Parental Advisory Productions, which produced shows that include, the popular drama series "Abomama", reality show "Love Back" and Mzansi's favourite dating show "Uyang’thanda Na".

“The hard work begins now," tweeted Gumede, following the announcement of the GRB deal, also announcing the launch in February 2019.

He added: "This is the most exciting and nerve-wracking time of my all life".

I won’t lie, this is the most exciting and nerve wrecking time of my all life. God is too much when he shows up like this! #BlackTV By Us For Us!! — Thomas Gumede (@ThomasGumede) November 21, 2018