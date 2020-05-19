Thomas Gumede dedicates IG post to unborn child

In February, actress, Zola Nombona announced her pregnancy on Instagram and now, for the first time since the news broke, the father of her unborn baby, Thomas Gumede (award winning actor, director and filmmaker) has shared his thoughts on the day he found out about the pregnancy. On May 19, the "Back Of The Moon" actor took to Instagram to share 2D ultrasound scans of their baby in the second trimester. In one of the pictures the baby's little hand is clearly visible. Along with the three pictures he penned a heartfelt caption describing how he has watched the baby grow and stated how his life now has "purpose". The caption read: "I remember clearly the day I found out about you. Your mother looked at me and said “I’m pregnant” and then proceeded to cry. "I understood it was tears of joy, anxiety, excitement, disbelief, love and the small realization that life will never be the same again.

"As I’ve watched you grow from trying to feel for the 1st kick, to begging you to stop guquluzing and playing soccer and your mother’s tummy now in 3rd trimester 🏾. I have felt waves of emotions every time I think of you and every time you respond to my voice or my touch.

"But more importantly, you have given me something that I couldn’t give myself. I have been fortunate to live the life I have, a life of doing what I love with intense passion.

"All my achievements and all my ambitions still couldn’t give me what you have. You have given me PURPOSE.

"I now have a real reason to be as crazy and ambitious as I have been, because you need a role model, a hero, a friend, a mentor, a father. I promise you that I will do everything in my power to give you the best life opportunities, to smother you with love and kisses until you’re old enough to tell me to stop! I’ve felt love, but never like this. Woza mfan’wam, sik’lindile. ️ ," it read.

Celebrities such as Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Boity and Bonnie Mbuli among others congratulated Gumede on his soon to be fatherhood.