Thulani Wiseman Malinga dies of Covid-19 complications

Malinga’s death announcement was confirmed by the event organisers in a tweet that read: “It is with great sadness to announce the untimely passing of our Mzansi Kwaito House Music Awards Managing Director Mr Thulani Wiseman Malinga who is the husband to our Founder/CEO Perfecta Dineo Malinga. A press release will be issued, Rest in Peace Mr T”.

A statement sent to IOL Entertainment by organisers read: “The passing of Mr. Malinga is a weighty loss not only to his wife and CEO of the Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards, Mrs. Perfecta Dineo Malinga, but also to the organizers of the music awards and the kwaito fraternity at large.

“He was big on life and dedicated the last few years to the establishment of the Mzansi Kwaito and House Music,” read the statement.

It continued: “His commitment to MKHMA positively contributed to the elevation of the Kwaito and House Music Awards and we call out to all South Africans to remember Mr. Malinga for the contribution he made in unearthing upcoming musicians and catapulting to a higher level.