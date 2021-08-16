Thuli Phongolo denies dating Master KG

The status of actress Thuli Phongolo’s love life has always been one of keen interest among her fans. The star has never made her relationships public but she is quick to shut down any dating rumours about her.

This week the DJ shut down rumours that she was dating Master KG. It all started on Twitter when Thuli was spotted replying to the award-winning and international sensation’s tweets about dating older women. After asking his followers if this is an acceptable thing to do, the former Generations: The Legacy star responded by saying “Bathong nana, of course!”.

Bathong nana, of course! 👀😂 — Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) August 11, 2021 Twitter users quickly assumed that Thuli and Master KG are a couple. Thuli was not having any of it. “Apparently, I’m dating Master KG because I commented on his tweet! Guys, please respect me!” she wrote.

Apparently, I’m dating MasterKG because I commented on his tweet! Guys, please respect me! 🤣 — Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) August 15, 2021 Thuli went on to clarify that even though she loves the musician, the two are not a couple and are just friends. While her tweet stopped the rumour mill, it did not sit well with some tweeps who found it disrespectful to Master KG. After the backlash, the star explained she had asked for people to respect her as she is not here for people spreading “baseless rumours” about herself.

“I mean ‘respect me’ as in stop spending baseless rumours! Hayibo nina, angisadlali!” she said. I mean ‘respect me’ as in stop spending baseless rumours! Hayibo nina, angisadlali! 😂 — Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) August 15, 2021 Last year the actress responded to rumours that she was dating Duduzane Zuma. The star hit back at the rumours, saying she does not know the businessman and son of former president Jacob Zuma.

Thuli set the record straight on Twitter after one user said Duduzane's denial of the pair's relationship in an interview with MacG was suspicious. In the interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG, Duduzane denied knowing Thuli, saying he is used to rumours being spread about him and that he has never met her. The actress and DJ replied to the Twitter user, saying she has never met Duduzane who is married to Shanice Stork.