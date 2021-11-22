Thuli Phongolo is ‘fighting’ Covid-19 virus

Actress Thuli Phongolo thanked fans for their support after revealing she tested positive for the coronavirus. Taking to social media on Saturday, the former “Generations: The Legacy” star expressed her gratitude to her family, fans and friends for the “love” she’s received after she broke the news that she contracted Covid-19.

“It is with great sadness to inform you that I have unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19 and will no longer be able to fulfil any of my engagements. “I have taken the necessary safety precautions by self-isolating and taking the medication prescribed by the doctor,” said Phongolo. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2Y2in0afee — Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) November 20, 2021 She added: “The love I’m receiving from my family, friends, team, brands and my followers is beyond me! Thank you so much… I’m not horribly sick but I’m definitely fighting the virus!”

The love I’m receiving from my family, friends, team, brands and my followers is beyond me! Thank you so much... I’m not horribly sick but I’m definitely fighting the virus! I appreciate YOU all! ❤️🙏 — Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) November 20, 2021 The star also warned fans about the dangers of the virus, urging them to adhere to health practices to avoid contracting the deadly virus. “Always remember to stay safe and take all the necessary Covid-19 precautions.” According to the Institute for Communicable Diseases, the coronavirus cases are beginning to climb again, with the fourth wave expected to hit the country in December.

As of November 22, 58 new Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in South Africa, which brings the total to 20 903 deaths. Meanwhile, Phongolo, who starred in the Showmax’s first telenovela “The Wife”, recently expressed her excitement at playing the character of Lerato. She added that she was pleased that the viewers and fans have finally met noisy Lerato.

“I’m glad you guys have finally met Lerato! What a job she is, oh but I love her! You just never see her coming because she hides her layers well but everything she does, she does with intent… things get quite interesting! “Happy to be a part of the phenomenon that’s ’Hlomu: The Wife’, enjoying the cast so much!!! An original, love story with a twist… ❤️” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thulisile Phongolo (@thuliphongolo) Inspired by Dudu Busani-Dube’s popular book series, “Hlomu: The Wife”, the original show recently broke the record for the most first-day views of all-time on Showmax, outperforming the launch of any film or series on Showmax ever, including “Game of Thrones”, “The Real Housewives of Durban” and “The River”.