Thuli Phongolo responds to Duduzane Zuma dating rumours

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Actress Thuli Phongolo, who has kept mum since rumours of her dating Duduzane Zuma surfaced, has broken her silence. The star hit back at rumours, saying she does not know the businessman and son of former president Jacob Zuma. Thuli set the record straight on Twitter after one user said Duduzane's denial of the pair's relationship in a recent interview with MacG was suspicious. In the interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG, Duduzane denied knowing Thuli, saying he is used to rumours being spread about him and that he has never met her. The actress and DJ replied to the Twitter user, saying she has never met Duduzane who is married to Shanice Stork.

She went on to further say that her fans did not know what they wanted and that they were reaching by trying to make her and Duduzane a thing. She also asked them to “let it go”.

“Anisazinifunani nina, you asked, you got the answer but nisaselapho? Hayisuka senifuna thina manje, ayisekho lento!”, replied the former “Generations: The Legacy” star.

Anisazinifunani nina, you asked, you got the answer but nisaselapho? Hayisuka senifuna thina manje, ayisekho lento! 😂 https://t.co/MdIhGhm6MT — Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) November 24, 2020

Rumours that the two were dating starting making the rounds on social media after Thuli apparently posted a now-deleted picture of a man who reportedly has the same tattoo as Duduzane.

Earlier this month, Thuli laughed off the rumours, saying she was now scared to post because people go as far as “investigating” tattoos.

“Sesisaba nokuposta ke manje ngoba investigata nama-tattoo phela nina, iindaba zabantu nizazi ukundlula yezenu,” she said, which translates to “we are afraid of even posting now because you guys investigate tattoos and you know people's business better than you know yours!"