Thuli Phongolo shuts down pregnancy rumours

Actress Thuli Phongolo has shut down rumours that she is pregnant. The former “Generations: The Legacy” star took to Twitter to let social media users know that whatever they heard, it’s not true. “I don’t know why there’s a huge fascination with me being pregnant − every day, every day ’she’s pregnant’ ... well, I’m here to put you at ease, don’t hold your breath guys! It’s not happening any time soon. Hayibo ngaze ngalingwe bo!” tweeted Thuli. I don’t know why there’s a huge fascination with me being pregnant, everyday, everyday “she’s pregnant”... well, I’m here to put you at ease, don’t hold your breath guys! It’s not happening anytime soon. Hayibo ngaze ngalingwe bo! 🙃 — Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) March 23, 2021 The star’s tweet addressing rumours about her personal life came as a shock for many. Especially when she kept mum about rumours that she was dating Duduzane Zuma. Last year she trended several times after rumours that the two were dating starting making the rounds on social media after Thuli apparently posted a now-deleted picture of a man who reportedly has the same tattoo as Duduzane.

The star hit back at rumours, saying she does not know the businessman and son of former president Jacob Zuma.

Thuli set the record straight on Twitter after one user said Duduzane's denial of the pair's relationship in a recent interview with MacG was suspicious.

In the interview on “Podcast and Chill with MacG”, Duduzane denied knowing Thuli, saying he is used to rumours being spread about him and that he has never met her.

The actress and DJ replied to the Twitter user, saying she has never met Duduzane, who is married to Shanice Stork.

She went on to further say that her fans did not know what they wanted and that they were reaching by trying to make her and Duduzane a thing.

She also asked them to “let it go”.