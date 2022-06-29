Thuli Phongolo’s cheeky response to rumours of her playing mixtapes during her performances

Local actress turned DJ Thuli Phongolo found herself under scrutiny on social media for one of her performances. The “Makoti” actress was accused of playing a pre-recorded mixtape during her performance at Recharge Midrand. Not long after, a video of her performance made the rounds on social media.

Controversial Twitter user Musa Khawula also shared the video and commented that she could be seen “pretending to be mixing whereas she is not”. Thuli Phongolo is accused of playing a pre-recorded mixtape.



Thuli Phongolo was playing at Recharge; Midrand and she is seen pretending to be mixing whereas she is not#GoFundThembahttps://t.co/vnlWT8IGHr pic.twitter.com/t7Stgx4aFA — 🇺🇸KossyDerrickEnt (@KossyDerrickEnt) June 20, 2022 Ever since she started DJing, Phongolo has had plenty of naysayers taking digs at her skills, with some alleging that she only gets gigs due to her connection with DJ Maphorisa. In a recent Instagram post, Phongolo has now hit back at critics.

In her caption, she pointed out that her progress is better than her slip-ups, which people are calling a mixtape. “My progress is more shocking than my slip-ups, they’re calling it a mixtape!? Well, thanks for the compliment. 🤍," she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thulisile Phongolo (@thuliphongolo) The bar is very high for women DJs in Mzansi. More than often their skills are placed under a microscope by critics waiting for them to make the smallest mistake.

Breakout star Uncle Waffles also found herself on the chopping block when the timeline debated whether the young DJ was really talented at her job or whether she was benefiting from “pretty privilege”. When it came to DBN Gogo, many people tried to invalidate her success by claiming that she got so far because of her family connections. She is politician Jeff Radebe’s daughter. It seems the critics are just waiting on standby to say anything about women behind the decks.