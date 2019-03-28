Thando Thabethe. Picture: Instagram

Fans are often given a glimpse into the lives of their favourite stars through social media. Celebs love sharing fresh snaps, and stans lap it up like milk and honey from the promised land. However, every now and then, these celebs get all "prophetical" with their posts or share motivational quotes, and fans are here for that too. (They also like to keep their "best" quotes pinned to the top of their pages, but we're not here to judge.) Here are some quotes that made its way onto Twitter's streets this week.

AKA, who talks about anything from politics to load shedding, also has moments when his posts are about his fans. On Wednesday, the "Fela in Versace" hitmaker, who's currently in Instanbul, took a spiritual stance. He wrote: "If you're reading this, I hope God opens incredible doors for your life this year. Greatness is upon you. The question is ... Do you believe it? (sic).

If you're reading this, I hope God opens incredible doors for your life this year. Greatness is upon you. The question is . Do you believe it? Ⓜ️ pic.twitter.com/hytEsyoxRZ — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 27, 2019

While fellow rapper Nasty C's mood leans towards reflection. He wrote: "Can’t change what’s in the past (sic)"

Can’t change what’s in the past — Nasty_C (@Nasty_CSA) March 27, 2019

Meanwhile, Thando Thabethe might have low-key spilled some tea on her love life. Thabethe wrote: "Sometimes you fall in love with someone & that someone is just not ready to catch you. Ncese ladies (sic)" .

Maps Maponyane also took to the streets to encourage people to stay true to themselves. "Don't change your nature because somebody abused it," he wrote.

Don't change your nature because somebody abused it. — Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) March 28, 2019

Cassper Nyovest, however, seems to be a while mood.

Read to understand. Stop reading to respond. — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 28, 2019



