Thuso Mbedu in the process of creating her own comic book

South African actress Thuso Mbedu has become one of the most talked about actresses in Hollywood. The star catapulted to fame after her role in Barry Jenkins’s 10-part epic “The Underground Railroad”, for which she won several awards. And her most recent role in “The Woman King”, further added to her success.

The hugely popular film, which is currently in cinemas, tells the true story of an all-women group of African warriors, whose leader is played by Viola Davis. Now that Mbedu has fulfilled her dream of acting in an action flick and alongside Davis, her new focus is on anime. In an chat with Jeremy O Harris of Interview Magazine, Mbedu said that she has hooked up with a comic book artist, who is helping her to create her own graphic novel.

"I'm allowing myself to go back to anime again because it's lowkey homework for me," the actress said to Harris. She added: "I'm collaborating with a comic book artist and I'll be creating my own graphic novel." Mbedu is hooked on anime, revealing that her favourite of all time is "Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple".

The award-winning actress said she took motivation from this series when she just started her training for “The Woman King”. “I was just starting to train for ‘The Woman King’, and in it, we did all our own stunts. In Kenichi’s story, he’s a boy in high school who gets into martial arts so that he can defend himself from being bullied. “I was training for the movie, struggling for my life and having moments where I was like, ‘What am I doing here? Take me home.’ And then I had a moment where I said, ‘What would Kenichi do?’ I didn’t turn back after that,” she said in the interview.

She also recently watched “Tekken: Bloodline”, but was not completely impressed by it. Three anime’s she suggested people check out are “Death Note”, “Demon Slayer” and “Attack on Titan".