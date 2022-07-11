Thuso Mbedu rides into her 31st year of life in grand style, in a Porsche

South Africa’s new golden girl Thuso Mbedu is flourishing since making her way into the international television and film industry, with endorsements coming quick and fast. The award-winning actress recently celebrated her 31st birthday and, to mark the special occasion, she received a Porsche as a "gift“ from the dealership.

Of course, it was hers to play with for a few days and Mbedu promised to make the best of it. The “Underground Railroad“ actress took to her Instagram to post about the extravagant gift in her own quirky way. “@porsche said I will NOT be outchea fighting with ride share apps in the first few days of my 31st year of life 🤪🤪🤪😎 I will enjoy every single second with this baby- I’m sure I’ll blink and it will all be over 🥹 we’re making memories until then 🥰! Thank you to my team. This is a great birthday gift🥳,” read the caption.

This year, Mbedu celebrated in silence, not posting much on her socials like she usually does. On Twitter, Mbedu’s “The Woman King” co-star, Viola Davis, wished her on her special day. Davis tweeted: “Happiest of birthdays to this beauty, this talent, this force of nature, this tremendous heart...this @ThusoMbedu!!! I love you to the moon and grateful for your presence on this earth!!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

But that’s not all! Mbedu is also celebrating the release of the “The Woman King” trailer. Judging from the reaction from social media Mbedu might bag a few awards for her performance. “The Woman King” also stars John Boyega, Viola Davis and Sheila Atim. The film which will release in theatres on September 16, tells the story of the Agojie (also known as Amazons), a real-life army of women warriors who defended the powerful West African kingdom of Dahomey in present-day Benin during the 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries.

