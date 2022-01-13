Thuso Mbedu says she didn’t help Makgotso M get into Hollywood
Internationally celebrated South African actress Thuso Mbedu has shut down rumours that she helped her friend score a major gig in Hollywood.
Makgotso M proudly shared an article detailing her latest casting accomplishment this past Friday. The report revealed that she had been selected for a role in the star-studded historical epic, The Woman King.
Makgotso, who starred alongside Thuso in the hit local drama Is’Thunzi, joins another South African star, Seputla Sebogodi, in the ensemble. The production is also set to star John Boyega, Viola Davis and Lashana Lynch.
While many celebrated the news with Makgotso, others suggest that she only got the part because she is good friends with Thuso.
Thuso, however, was quick to shut down the rumours.
Taking to Twitter, the star said she did not help her friend.
“Mak got a brief. She auditioned and got the role. I am very proud of umngani wami (my friend) because she deserves all that’s good that the world has to offer. All credit goes to her. No ladders here,” she tweeted.
This week, Thuso’s hit series, The Underground Railroad, won a Golden Globe for best limited series.
The Golden Globes awards show was not televised or live streamed this year. A small ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles with no audience. The winning announcement was made on Twitter under the Golden Globes official account.
In November last year, she won 'Outstanding Performance in a New Series’ for her role at the Gotham Awards. She was also honoured at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards in August last year.