Thuso Mbedu says she didn’t help Makgotso M get into Hollywood

Internationally celebrated South African actress Thuso Mbedu has shut down rumours that she helped her friend score a major gig in Hollywood.

Makgotso M proudly shared an article detailing her latest casting accomplishment this past Friday. The report revealed that she had been selected for a role in the star-studded historical epic, The Woman King.

Makgotso, who starred alongside Thuso in the hit local drama Is’Thunzi, joins another South African star, Seputla Sebogodi, in the ensemble. The production is also set to star John Boyega, Viola Davis and Lashana Lynch.

While many celebrated the news with Makgotso, others suggest that she only got the part because she is good friends with Thuso.