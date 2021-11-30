Thuso Mbedu wins big at the Gotham Awards

Held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Tuesday, the 31st annual Gotham Awards honours independent films and is seen as a key indicator for indie movies who are looking towards getting into the Oscars race. Maggie Gyllenhaal swept at the ceremony as screenwriter and director for “The Lost Daughter” which was named Best Feature and won four out of the five awards the film was nominated for.

“The Underground Railroad” star Thuso Mbedu tied for the Outstanding Performance in a New Series category with Ethan Hawke in “The Good Lord Bird”. The Amazon Prime Video series took to their Twitter account to congratulate the South African actress on her big achievement. Congratulations to @ThusoMbedu for her #GothamAwards win for Outstanding Performance in a New Series! pic.twitter.com/YRdfzaktdU — The Underground Railroad (@TheUGRailroadTV) November 30, 2021 Other notable winners included Netflix’s “Squid Game” for Breakthrough Series Long Form, Olivia Colman in “The Lost Daughter” and Frankie Faison in “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain” for Outstanding Lead Performance.

Mdebu seems to be on a winning streak, she won the Woman Of the Year award at the GQ South Africa Men of the Year awards over the weekend. And earlier this year the star walked away with the TV Breakout Star Award for the role of Cora in “The Underground Railroad” at the inaugural Hollywood Critics Association Awards. The star took to social media to share the good news with her fans. She announced to her followers that she is taking home her first award of the year, and was thankful for the recognition of her acting skills.