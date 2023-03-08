Thuso Mbedu wishes she could stay longer after attending her first Paris Fashion Week

It’s safe to say that South African-born actress, Thuso Mbedu is flying the country’s flag high.
The multi-award-winning Hollywood star has made great strides in Los Angeles, California where she currently resides.
From leading the cast of multi-award-winning series, “The Underground Railroad” to joining Academy-Award winning actress, Viola Davis in “The Woman King”, which was recently given permission to premiere in mainland China, Mbedu is a force to be reckon with.
Now SA’s golden girl is making inroads in the fashion industry and we love it.
Mbedu took to Instagram to post about attending her very first Paris Fashion Week, thanks to fashion house, Dior. She looked stunning in a Dior denim outfit.
LOOK: Austin Malema captures Thuso Mbedu at Paris Fashion Week
Thuso Mbedu wins Outstanding Breakthrough Actress honours at 23rd Black Reel Awards
6 of the biggest noisemakers in SA pop culture for 2022
Thuso Mbedu’s star keeps shining as ‘The New York Times’ lists her among the 10 best actors of the year
She also attended Milan Fashion Week’s Prada show, where she dazzled in a baby blue dress and was seated with the likes of Dua Lipa.
Taken aback by the city of love, Mbedu wishes that her time in Paris didn’t have to end.
In another post she wrote, “So I need someone to write a movie set in Paris and cast me in it so I can live there for a few months 😭😂.”
Her fans and industry mates agreed.
South African poet, playwright and producer, Siphokazi Jonas, commented: “I mean, I’m a writer, soooo… I will need to do my research and development in Paris nam, but im sure pots can be made 😌.”
@innosadiki wrote: “Okay honey 🔥🔥🔥From your mouth to God’s ears. There’s nothing impossible with the Lord. What’s a movie in Paris?”