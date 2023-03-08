Thuso Mbedu wishes she could stay longer after attending her first Paris Fashion Week

The multi-award-winning Hollywood star has made great strides in Los Angeles, California where she currently resides.

It’s safe to say that South African-born actress, Thuso Mbedu is flying the country’s flag high.

From leading the cast of multi-award-winning series, “The Underground Railroad” to joining Academy-Award winning actress, Viola Davis in “The Woman King”, which was recently given permission to premiere in mainland China, Mbedu is a force to be reckon with.

Now SA’s golden girl is making inroads in the fashion industry and we love it.

Mbedu took to Instagram to post about attending her very first Paris Fashion Week, thanks to fashion house, Dior. She looked stunning in a Dior denim outfit.