Tina Knowles-Lawson praises Mary Twala in Instagram post
Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson has revealed that her daughter shared the sad news of Mary Twala's death and offered her condolences.
Mary played the role of “Rafiki” on Beyoncé's new visual album “Black Is King”.
It has since been revealed that the project was one of the last Mary did before her death in a Johannesburg hospital last month.
Taking to social media this week, Tina said she had heard about Mary's death through Beyoncé, and hailed Mary as a “wonderful legend”
“Beyonce shared the sad news about this wonderful legend Mary Twala, who played the elder in the film (Rafiki) that she had passed on. It is very interesting that in the film the poetry says “the elders are tired” May she REST In Eternal Peace”, Tina said.
View this post on Instagram
Beyonce shared the sad news about this wonderful legend Mary Twala , who played the elder in the film ( Rafiki) that she had passed on❤️ It is very interesting that in the film the poetry says “the elders are tired” May she REST In Eternal Peace ❤️Ms Twala was born on Sept 14,1939 in Soweto,South Africa . She died July 4, 2020 in Johannesburg. ❤️
Mary’s son, well-known media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung thanked Tina and Beyoncé for the respect they showed his late mother.
Taking to Instagram and reposting Tina’s post, he said, “I have all the rights to brag about the queen that is my mother.....what a way to exit mother earth...... 60-year career nogaal......thank u @mstinalawson @beyonce for the love and respect u gave my mom even when she was alive during the filming”, he said.
“Black Is King” is an American musical film and visual album directed, written and executive produced by Beyoncé. The film serves as a visual companion to the 2019 album “The Lion King: The Gift”, a tie-in album curated by Beyoncé for the 2019 remake of “The Lion King”.