Tina Knowles-Lawson praises Mary Twala in Instagram post

Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson has revealed that her daughter shared the sad news of Mary Twala's death and offered her condolences.

Mary played the role of “Rafiki” on Beyoncé's new visual album “Black Is King”.

It has since been revealed that the project was one of the last Mary did before her death in a Johannesburg hospital last month.

Taking to social media this week, Tina said she had heard about Mary's death through Beyoncé, and hailed Mary as a “wonderful legend”

“Beyonce shared the sad news about this wonderful legend Mary Twala, who played the elder in the film (Rafiki) that she had passed on. It is very interesting that in the film the poetry says “the elders are tired” May she REST In Eternal Peace”, Tina said.