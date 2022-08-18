Tol Ass Mo threatens to sue everyone who called him a rapist: ‘Call me a rapist again I dare you’

Following a court ruling that found him innocent of the rape of model and actress Lerato Moloi, retired comedian Tol Ass Mo is set to sue Moloi for defamation. In 2020, Moloi said Mo had sexually assaulted her while they worked on a production together in 2014.

Since Wednesday, August 16, Mo has been all over Twitter hunting down and demanding apologies from all those who considered him guilty before the court’s ruling. One of those he came for was Samkelo Ndolvu. “@SamkeloNdlovu I expect a public apology from you within 24hrs, if not expect my legal team to be in contact with you,” he tweeted.

@SamkeloNdlovu I expect a public apology from you within 24hrs if not expect my legal team to be in contact with you — Tol A$$ Mo (@TherealTolAssMo) August 17, 2022 The following day Ndlovu responded: “Ku weird. You’ve had many opportunities to tell me this between then and now. U have my numbers, been to my house many times. “But if it’s an apology u want; then Askies Mongezi 4 believing a woman that she was raped in South Africa, not with us being the rape capital of the world.” Ku weird.

You’ve had many opportunities to tell me this between then & now.

U have my numbers, been to my house many times.

But if it’s an apology u want; then Askies Mongezi 4 believing a woman that she was raped in South Africa, not with us being the rape capital of the world. https://t.co/B5PcN8dJ9y — Samú (@SamkeloNdlovu) August 18, 2022 Mo also came for Ntsiki Mazwai, who was among those who called him a rapist.

“@ntsikimazwai get your lawyers ready and bank account stable. You can expect legal letter from my legal team I expect a public apology from you I’m not a rapist as you say I am if you want to contest that ask the court of law what vindication means. Ubuwa masipa too much.” @ntsikimazwai get your lawyers ready and bank account stable. You can expect legal letter from my legal team I expect a public apology from you I'm not a rapist as you say I am if you want to contest that ask the court of law what vindication means. Ubuwa masipa too much — Tol A$$ Mo (@TherealTolAssMo) August 17, 2022 He also demanded an apology from radio personality Penny Lebyane. “@PennyLebyane I will be expecting an apology from you or else I’m taking you court and I give you 24hrs or all hell to break loose on you.”

@PennyLebyane I will be expecting an apology from you or else I'm taking you court and I give you 24hrs or all hell to break loose on you — Tol A$$ Mo (@TherealTolAssMo) August 17, 2022 After she asked him what she did, he responded: “You called me a rapist on live radio with no evidence while interviewing @leratommoloi. “I have been proven innocent by the court of law and vindicated of all charges. “Call me a rapist again I dare you.”