Toll Ass Mo to sue Lerato Moloi for slander and defamation of character

After going on a Twitter rampage throughout the week in which he called out everyone who doubted his innocence after model and actress Lerato Moloi accused him of sexual assault and rape, retired comedian Tol Ass Mo has released a lengthy statement in which he explains that he has been acquitted of all charges. “On August 16, 2022, I, Mr Mongezi ‘Tol AS$ Mo’ Mahlangu was vindicated and accordingly acquitted of all charges levelled against me by a South African court of law,” the statement says.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I have maintained my innocence despite the false and malicious claims of an alleged rape made by Ms Lerato Moloi, which has caused immense damage to me, my family, my children, my professional reputation, and subsequent loss of livelihood, negatively affected my overall mental health and emotional wellbeing.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAM 4IR (@tolassmothegamer) He goes on to share how after two years, a court of law had concluded and Moloi made false claims and her allegations were “poorly fabricated” and that she was a “dishonest and unreliable witness”. “As such, I am currently pursuing charges of slander, defamation of character as well as malicious prosecution and civil charges to cover total legal costs incurred and comprehensive loss of income suffered during this time, against Ms Moloi.

“In addition, I will also be pursuing the necessary legal action against the parties responsible.” In defence of him and his family’s silence on the matter throughout the past two years, he cites the South African Constitution affirmation that every accused person has the right to a fair trial and the right “to be presumed innocent, and to remain silent”. He went on to add that his family condemn gender-based violence in the strongest form but that false and malicious allegations can negatively impact people's lives in the long run.

Story continues below Advertisement