Trevor Noah attends the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in April. Picture: AP

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah came in fourth on the Forbes Richest Comedian list earning R430 million in 2018.



Over the weekend, Forbes released their richest comedians list and as a shock to no one, Noah landed in the top five.





Noah is no stranger to landing on prominent American publications' lists.





This year he was named by The Hollywood Reporter as the "Busiest Man in Comedy" and in 2018 he was on the TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People list.





The reason he was included on the comedian list instead of the Forbes TV show host is since the bulk of earning has come from his "Son of Patricia" comedy tour that had more than 70 stops across the globe, which was also used as a comedy special on Netflix.





Amy Schumer is the only woman featured on the list earning R323 million from her comedy tour - which was cut short due to pregnancy - and Netflix comedy special "Growing".





Grabbing the top spot on the list is Kevin Hart earning R908 million from his sponsorship deals with Mountain Dew and Chase along with a global stadium tour.





This is also the second time the "Night School" star has topped the list.





See the top ten below in descending order: