Trevor Noah and other celebs raise funds for Covid-19 relief in US

Trevor Noah and his late-night talk show, "The Daily Show" have asked fans and followers to help those most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, in the process raising about R9.5m. After almost every episode of the show, Trevor has encouraged people to donate to various charities they are in desperate need of funds. While it is not possible to donate in SA, Deadline.com revealed that the show has raised about R9.5 million for charities in need. It said that many of these charities included feeding projects, child care and the NYC Mayor’s Fund for First Responders. Trevor himself has often thanked fans for their support on his show.

The star put his stand-up comedy tour, "Loud And Clear", on hold last month, in an effort to help stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“In support of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) effort to inform and help individual communities slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus, I will be postponing all tour dates for the next month,” the comedian said on social media.

“By reducing large gatherings we can help flatten the curve of any possible outbreaks to keep it manageable within our communities. All postponed dates will be rescheduled and new show info will be posted to my website as it comes in.”

Trevor is not the only celebrity raising funds for Covid-19 relief. Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation has donated $5 million to Direct Relief, Feeding America and the World Health Organization’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund while Oprah Winfrey donated R189 million.

Kylie Jenner donated R18.9 million to fund protective gear for Los Angeles hospital workers.