Mzansi's global citizen Trevor Noah took to social media to share his excitement over the four NAACP Awards nominations he received on Wednesday. Sharing a video of him counting his amount of nominations, "The Daily Show" host wrote: "That excitement after finding out we've been nominated for 4 NAACP awards." He also thanks fans for their continued support.

"The Daily Show" was nominated in the categories Outstanding Talk Series, Outstanding Variety Show, Outstanding Host in a Talk Show/Series and Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series.

Meanwhile, the box office hit "Black Panther", in which Noah had a cameo role, dominates nominations for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards, scoring a leading 13 nods.

"Black Panther" was recognised in the outstanding motion picture category alongside "If Beale Street Could Talk," "BlacKkKlansman," "Crazy Rich Asians," and "The Hate U Give."

On the television front, "black-ish" received nine nods, including recognition for Outstanding Comedy Series and lead performances from Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross. HBO's Insecure followed closely behind on the comedy front, with five nominations total.

"This Is Us" also nabbed five nominations (including Outstanding Drama Series), as did Showtime's "The Chi".

The NAACP Image Awards will be held on 30 March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.