Trevor Noah bags another NAACP Image Award

We are pretty sure that when Trevor Noah was born his ancestors said “we will make sure he makes a nation proud”.

And staying true to that, Trevor is not missing a beat. The star continues to fly the South African flag high, this time by winning another NAACP Image Award.

The “Born a Crime” author went home with the prize for best host in a talk or news series, while his “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” won an Outstanding Short Form Series — Reality/Non-fiction award for its “Between the Scenes” feature.

The awards, hosted by civil rights organisation the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), is held annually to celebrate African-Americans who have excelled in film, television, music and literature.

It is the fourth individual NAACP Image award for Trevor after he bagged Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series in 2019, and Outstanding Literary Work and Outstanding Debut Author in 2017 for his biography “Born a Crime”.